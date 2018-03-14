TOUTS
2017-04-04
TOUTS Performances & Interviews
- Touts - Asleep (SXSW 2018)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06175lr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06175lr.jpg2018-03-14T22:16:00.000ZRepping for Northern Ireland, Touts seriously need to be witnessed in action. Part of the BBC Music Introducing and PRS Foundation showcase at SXSW.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0615bpn
Touts - Asleep (SXSW 2018)
- TOUTS - Bomb Scare (Reading + Leeds 2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dbt4y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dbt4y.jpg2017-08-26T15:12:00.000ZPerforming live on the BBC Music Introducing Stage on Fridayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05ddh1j
TOUTS - Bomb Scare (Reading + Leeds 2017)
- TOUTS in sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056d9vm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056d9vm.jpg2017-06-19T21:35:00.000ZRising Northern Irish punk band TOUTS play live at Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056d9fy
TOUTS in session
TOUTS Tracks
Can't Blame Me
Sold Out (Radio 1 Session, 27th Apr 2017)
Asleep
Bombscare
Political People (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
Poppy (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
Not This Time (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
Saturday Night Scumbag (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
Political People (SXSW 2018)
Asleep - SXSW - RX 13/03/2018
Bomb Scare
Playlists featuring TOUTS
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
2018-05-25T04:32:07
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Reading
2017-08-25T04:32:07
