Black ’n BlueUS glam/hair metal. Formed November 1981
Black 'N Blue is an American heavy metal band from Portland, Oregon. The current members are singer Jaime St. James, bassist Patrick Young, drummer Pete Holmes, guitarist Bob Capka, and guitarist Brandon Cook. The band is known for their song "Hold On to 18" from their eponymous debut studio album, Black 'n Blue, released in August 1984.
