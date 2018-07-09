Rube BloomAmerican songwriter, pianist and vocalist. Born 24 April 1902. Died 30 March 1976
Rube Bloom
1902-04-24
Rube Bloom Biography (Wikipedia)
Reuben Bloom (April 24, 1902 – March 30, 1976) was a multi-talented Jewish-American songwriter, pianist, arranger, band leader, recording artist, vocalist, and author.
Rube Bloom Tracks
Don't Worry 'Bout Me
Don't Worry 'Bout Me
Don't Worry 'Bout Me
Fools Rush In
Fools Rush In
Fools Rush In
