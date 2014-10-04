Eldee Young (January 7, 1936 – February 12, 2007) was a jazz double-bass and cello player who performed in the cool jazz, post bop and rhythm and blues mediums.

Born in 1936 in Chicago, Illinois, Young started playing upright bass at the age of 13. He was helped by his eldest brother who played guitar. He joined the Ramsey Lewis Trio in 1955. After a decade together he split along with bandmate, Isaac "Red" Holt to form the Young-Holt Trio. They changed their name to Young-Holt Unlimited in 1968. After they split in 1974, Young continued playing, mainly with small groups in Chicago.

He also played with pianist Jeremy Monteiro for more than 20 years. Young also appeared on the albums of James Moody and Eden Atwood, among others.

Young died in Bangkok, Thailand, from a heart attack.