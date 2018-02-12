Wolfgang SchöneBorn 9 February 1940
Wolfgang Schöne
1940-02-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/34513a88-afa4-4b6f-9c2c-aabaa6503512
Wolfgang Schöne Tracks
Vater Unser (Lord Our Father)
Wilhelm Friedrich Ernst Bach, Adalbert Kraus, Wolfgang Schöne, Figuralchor der Gedächtniskirche Stuttgart, Bach‐Collegium Stuttgart & Helmuth Rilling
Vater Unser (Lord Our Father)
Vater Unser (Lord Our Father)
Composer
Last played on
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra part 3: The Wild Hunt
Arnold Schoenberg
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra part 3: The Wild Hunt
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra part 3: The Wild Hunt
Last played on
Magnificat in D major Wq.215
Stuttgart Bach Collegium, Gachinger Kantorei, Arleen Augér, Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, Helen Watts, Kurt Equiluz, Wolfgang Schöne & Helmuth Rilling
Magnificat in D major Wq.215
Magnificat in D major Wq.215
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 41: Schoenberg – Gurrelieder
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e825v2
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-12T04:26:25
12
Aug
2012
Proms 2000: Prom 65
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2qxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2000-09-03T04:26:25
3
Sep
2000
Proms 1996: Prom 44
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecb8gw
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-23T04:26:25
23
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1996
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egc4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1996-07-19T04:26:25
19
Jul
1996
Proms 1992: Prom 28
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6z8gw
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-11T04:26:25
11
Aug
1992
