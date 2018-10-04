Glen DalyBorn 1920. Died June 1987
Glen Daly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1920
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3450596c-443d-45b5-80b0-01bfbee9b602
Glen Daly Biography (Wikipedia)
Glen Daly (born Bartholomew Francis McCann McGovern Dick c. 1920 – 1987) was a Scottish singer and entertainer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Glen Daly Tracks
Sort by
The Sky Is Bluer In Scotland
Glen Daly
The Sky Is Bluer In Scotland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sky Is Bluer In Scotland
Last played on
Back to artist