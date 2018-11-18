Skeets McDonaldBorn 1 October 1915. Died 31 March 1968
Skeets McDonald
1915-10-01
Skeets McDonald Biography (Wikipedia)
Enos William McDonald (October 1, 1915–March 31, 1968), better known as Skeets McDonald, was an American country and rockabilly musician popular during the 1950s and 60s. Best known for the Slim Willet-penned song "Don't Let the Stars Get in Your Eyes", McDonald was a devoted honky tonk singer and songwriter whose work helped to bridge the gap between country and rock and roll.
Skeets McDonald Tracks
You Oughta See Grandma Rock
Skeets McDonald
You Oughta See Grandma Rock
You Oughta See Grandma Rock
Make Room For The Blues
Skeets McDonald
Make Room For The Blues
Make Room For The Blues
Dont Let The Stars Get In Your Eyes
Skeets McDonald
Dont Let The Stars Get In Your Eyes
Dont Let The Stars Get In Your Eyes
Everglades
Skeets McDonald
Everglades
Everglades
Don't Let the Stars Get
Skeets McDonald
Don't Let the Stars Get
Don't Let the Stars Get
HEARTBREAKIN` MAMA
Skeets McDonald
HEARTBREAKIN` MAMA
HEARTBREAKIN` MAMA
Jerry Lee Lewis
Skeets McDonald
Jerry Lee Lewis
Jerry Lee Lewis
Goin' Steady With the Blues
Skeets McDonald
Goin' Steady With the Blues
Goin' Steady With the Blues
I'm Countin
Skeets McDonald
I'm Countin
I'm Countin
The Tattooed Lady
Skeets McDonald
The Tattooed Lady
The Tattooed Lady
Skeets McDonald Links
