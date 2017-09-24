Sir John BetjemanBorn 28 August 1906. Died 19 May 1984
Sir John Betjeman CBE (28 August 1906 – 19 May 1984) was an English poet, writer, and broadcaster who described himself in Who's Who as a "poet and hack". He was Poet Laureate of the United Kingdom from 1972 until his death.
He was a founding member of the Victorian Society and a passionate defender of Victorian architecture. He began his career as a journalist and ended it as one of the most popular British Poets Laureate and a much-loved figure on British television.
A Shropshire Lad
Agricultural Caress
Miss Joan Hunter Dunne
South London 1844 and 1944
Liquorice Fields at Pontefract
Indoor Games Near Newbury
The Cockney Amorist
Business Girls
The Licorice Fields At Pontefract
City
In a Bath Teashop
A Child Ill
Late Flowering Lust
The Varsity Students Rag
Invasion Exercize on the Poultry Farm
On A Portrait Of A Deaf Man
Youth and Age on Beaulieu River - Hants
Cornwall In Childhood
The Arrest Of Oscar Wilde
Business Women
Middlesex
