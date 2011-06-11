Ultraviolence is an industrial/techno band formed in London in 1991 and headed by 'the Quentin Tarantino of techno' Johnny Violent (b. Jonathan Casey). To date, they have released five studio albums, including a ten-year retrospective, and six EPs/singles. The group have produced a number of club classics which include the tracks Hardcore Motherfucker and Psycho Drama and have been recognised as being at the 'forefront of the UK Industrial-Cyber scene'. The Ultraviolence sound incorporates elements from various styles including hardcore techno/gabber, breakbeat hardcore, industrial techno, power noise, metal and rap.

A substantial body of the Ultraviolence releases received positive critical reception since the first album Life of Destructor gaining '5Ks' from Kerrang magazine. In 2004 Ultraviolence released a retrospective two CD album titled Blown Away 1994-2004.'

Johnny Violent has worked with several female vocal artists on different releases, but as of 2005, singer and angle grinding stage performer Mel Allezbleu has become a permanent member of the band.