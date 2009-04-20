"Arizona" Juanita Dranes (May 4, 1889 or 1891 – July 27, 1963) was an American blind female blues and gospel singer. Dranes was one of the first gospel artists to bring the musical styles of Holiness churches' religious music to the public in her records for Okeh Records and performances in the 1920s. She was also one of the first professional woman gospel singers. Her distinctive, nasal vocal style and piano playing that incorporated boogie and ragtime, influenced later gospel artists.