Arizona DranesBorn 1889. Died 27 July 1963
Arizona Dranes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1889
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/344c0d50-12e5-4612-b7d7-a7629ce9b1aa
Arizona Dranes Biography (Wikipedia)
"Arizona" Juanita Dranes (May 4, 1889 or 1891 – July 27, 1963) was an American blind female blues and gospel singer. Dranes was one of the first gospel artists to bring the musical styles of Holiness churches' religious music to the public in her records for Okeh Records and performances in the 1920s. She was also one of the first professional woman gospel singers. Her distinctive, nasal vocal style and piano playing that incorporated boogie and ragtime, influenced later gospel artists.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arizona Dranes Tracks
Sort by
Crucifixion
Arizona Dranes
Crucifixion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crucifixion
Last played on
Arizona Dranes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist