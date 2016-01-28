Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam (or Tiruvarur Bhaktavatsalam) (born 25 November 1956) is a mridangam Vidwan from a family of traditional musicians in the Tanjore district of Tamil Nadu, India. He is currently staying in Chennai.

Bakthavathsalam had his initial tutelage from his maternal uncle Thiruvarur Krishnamurthy and was further groomed by his mother T. R. Anandavalli, herself a talented musician. He has been played in prestigious Jugalbandhi concerts featuring Carnatic and Hindustani maestros.

He has been on concert tours in the US, UK, Europe, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, accompanying a galaxy of musicians on the mridangam for musicians of three generations. He has also travelled to Malaysia, Philippines, Sri Lanka and the U.A.E. He has represented India in many music festivals held abroad, some of which were organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi. Some of his notable performances are Tala Vadhya Kutcheri at the festival of India, Paris in June 1985, flute and violin Jugalbandis in Australia in February 1987, the Olympic music festival held in Barcelona in Spain in 1992, a festival of Indian Music in U.S.S.R. in 1997, the fund-raising programme organised by the Bay Area Tamil Mandram and Sankara eye foundation at Hayward, California, US in 2003. He has been performing for the last FOUR decades, accompanying a galaxy of musicians of THREE generations. For his aesthetic and embellished accompaniment on the Mrudangam, he has been bestowed with awards like Sangeet Natak Akademi award by Govt. of India, Kalaimamani by State Govt of Tamil Nadu, Vishwakalabharati, Mrudanga Chudaroli, Lifetime achievement award by Shanti Arts Foundation. He is also Asthana vidwan of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Mutt