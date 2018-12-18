The Hungarian National Philharmonic Orchestra (Hungarian: Nemzeti Filharmonikus Zenekar; formerly, the Hungarian State Symphony Orchestra, Hungarian: Magyar Állami Hangversenyzenekar) is one of the most prestigious symphony orchestras in Hungary. Based in the capital city of Budapest, it has stood as one of the pillars of the country's musical life since its founding in 1923 as the Metropolitan Orchestra (Hungarian: Székesfővárosi Zenekar). Zsolt Hamar is the current musical director.