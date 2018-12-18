Nemzeti Filharmonikus ZenekarHungarian National Philharmonic Orchestra. Formed 1923
Nemzeti Filharmonikus Zenekar
1923
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hungarian National Philharmonic Orchestra (Hungarian: Nemzeti Filharmonikus Zenekar; formerly, the Hungarian State Symphony Orchestra, Hungarian: Magyar Állami Hangversenyzenekar) is one of the most prestigious symphony orchestras in Hungary. Based in the capital city of Budapest, it has stood as one of the pillars of the country's musical life since its founding in 1923 as the Metropolitan Orchestra (Hungarian: Székesfővárosi Zenekar). Zsolt Hamar is the current musical director.
Tracks
Andante in C major, K315
Andante in C major, K315
Requiem in D minor K.626, compl. Sussmayr
Requiem in D minor K.626, compl. Sussmayr
Symphony No. 39 in E flat, K. 543
Symphony No. 39 in E flat, K. 543
Adagio and Fugue in C minor K546
Adagio and Fugue in C minor K546
Rondo (Concert rondo) for horn and orchestra in E flat major (K.371)
Rondo (Concert rondo) for horn and orchestra in E flat major (K.371)
Transylvanian dances for orchestra (Sz.96)
Transylvanian dances for orchestra (Sz.96)
Dances of Galanta
Dances of Galanta
Dance Suite
Dance Suite
Hungarian Sketches
Hungarian Sketches
Konzertstuck for cello and orchestra no 2 in D major Op 12
Konzertstuck for cello and orchestra no 2 in D major Op 12
Piano Concerto no 2 in A major
Piano Concerto no 2 in A major
Serenade for small orchestra in F minor op 3
Serenade for small orchestra in F minor op 3
Uh! Poveretta me!; Candida! (Belfagor, Act I)
Uh! Poveretta me!; Candida! (Belfagor, Act I)
Il barbiere di Siviglia (Overture)
Il barbiere di Siviglia (Overture)
Ch'io mi scordi di te ...? Non temer, amato bene, K 505
Ch'io mi scordi di te ...? Non temer, amato bene, K 505
Bella mia fiamma - Resta, o cara (K.528) [1787]
Bella mia fiamma - Resta, o cara (K.528) [1787]
Rondo for violin and orchestra in C major (K.373)
Rondo for violin and orchestra in C major (K.373)
Concerto for Orchestra - Game or Presentation of Couples - 2nd Movement
Concerto for Orchestra - Game or Presentation of Couples - 2nd Movement
Johan Svendsen: Romance In G, Op 26
Johan Svendsen: Romance In G, Op 26
Dance Suite for orchestra, Sz.77
Dance Suite for orchestra, Sz.77
Des Teufels Lustschloss: Act I
Des Teufels Lustschloss: Act I
Orpheus - symphonic poem S.98 for orchestra
Orpheus - symphonic poem S.98 for orchestra
Pizzicato Polka, Op 234
Pizzicato Polka, Op 234
German Dance no 3 in C major, K.605
German Dance no 3 in C major, K.605
Symphony no 41 in C major, K.551
Symphony no 41 in C major, K.551
Piano Concerto no 9 in E flat major, K.271 ('Jeunehomme')
Piano Concerto no 9 in E flat major, K.271 ('Jeunehomme')
Ave Maria, D.839, arr. for trumpet and orchestra
Ave Maria, D.839, arr. for trumpet and orchestra
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major, Hob.VII:1
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major, Hob.VII:1
The Barber of Seville (Act 1: 'Saper bramate'... 'Non dubitar, o Figaro')
The Barber of Seville (Act 1: 'Saper bramate'... 'Non dubitar, o Figaro')
Le Tombeau de Couperin VI: Toccata
Le Tombeau de Couperin VI: Toccata
Marche ecossaise L.77
Marche ecossaise L.77
Psalmus Hungaricus
Psalmus Hungaricus
Intermezzo (Hary Janos Suite, Op 35a)
Intermezzo (Hary Janos Suite, Op 35a)
Symphony No.4 (Op.52), 'Spring'
Symphony No.4 (Op.52), 'Spring'
Hungarian Peasant Songs, BB 107 No.2
Hungarian Peasant Songs, BB 107 No.2
