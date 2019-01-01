Suara (すあら), Akiko Tatsumi (巽 明子 Tatsumi Akiko), (born: August 3, 1979, Osaka), is a female Japanese singer working under the label of FIX Records, distributed by King Records. Her two singles "Musōka" and "Hikari no Kisetsu" were both used as opening themes for the anime Utawarerumono and Asatte no Hōkō respectively. Additionally, her song ""Kimi ga Tame" was featured in episode twenty-six of Utawarerumono. Her song "Tomoshibi" was used as the ending theme of the anime To Heart 2. Her name is derived from the Indonesian / Malay word for "voice" . She married composer and arranger Junpei Fujita in 2009.