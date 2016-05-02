Phil CordellBorn 17 July 1947. Died 31 March 2007
Phil Cordell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1947-07-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/34469ab6-392e-49d3-bd2f-2b447c95096c
Phil Cordell Biography (Wikipedia)
Phil Cordell (17 July 1947 – 31 March 2007) was a British musician who released a number of records in the late 1960s and 1970s under several stage names, most notably as Springwater in the UK and Dan the Banjo Man in Germany. He was a multi-instrumentalist and usually played all the instruments on his musical recordings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Phil Cordell Tracks
Sort by
Red Lady
Phil Cordell
Red Lady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Lady
Last played on
Phil Cordell Links
Back to artist