Vernon MartinBorn 5 January 1932. Died 10 November 2000
Vernon Martin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1932-01-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/344044cf-4eea-45fb-b438-1296432e3021
Vernon Martin Biography (Wikipedia)
Vernon Shelby Martin (January 5, 1932 – November 10, 2000) was an American jazz double bassist known for his work with Rahsaan Roland Kirk.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vernon Martin Tracks
Sort by
Spirits Up Above
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Spirits Up Above
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn4.jpglink
Spirits Up Above
Last played on
Back to artist