1978
Sara Trobäck Hesselink Biography (Wikipedia)
Sara Katarina Trobäck Hesselink (born 1978) is a Swedish violinist. Since 2002, she has been first concertmaster of the Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra.
Sara Trobäck Hesselink Tracks
Prelude from Suite no.3, Op.19 no.1 for violin, viola and string orchestra
Kurt Atterberg
Prelude from Suite no.3, Op.19 no.1 for violin, viola and string orchestra
Prelude from Suite no.3, Op.19 no.1 for violin, viola and string orchestra
