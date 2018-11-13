TimeboxFormed 1966. Disbanded 1970
Timebox
1966
Timebox Biography (Wikipedia)
Timebox was an English 1960s psychedelic pop band, that developed from a complicated ancestry. They formed in October 1965, in Southport, Lancashire.
Timebox Tracks
Beggin'
Beggin'
Beggin'
Girl Don't Make Me Wait
Girl Don't Make Me Wait
Girl Don't Make Me Wait
Soul Sauce
Soul Sauce
Soul Sauce
Poor Little Heartbreaker
Poor Little Heartbreaker
