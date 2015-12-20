Andrew Playfoot
Andrew Playfoot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/34356e29-096c-4440-ab21-ebc2cacdccc9
Andrew Playfoot Tracks
Sort by
All I Want for Christmas Is You (feat. Andrew Playfoot)
Clare Teal's Big Band conducted by Guy Barker, Clare Teal, Georgina Jackson & Gary Williams
All I Want for Christmas Is You (feat. Andrew Playfoot)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02kxyml.jpglink
All I Want for Christmas Is You (feat. Andrew Playfoot)
Twelve Days Of Christmas (feat. Andrew Playfoot)
Clare Teal's Big Band, Clare Teal, Georgina Jackson & Gary Williams
Twelve Days Of Christmas (feat. Andrew Playfoot)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02kxyml.jpglink
Twelve Days Of Christmas (feat. Andrew Playfoot)
White Christmas
Clare Teal's Big Band conducted by Guy Barker & Andrew Playfoot
White Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Christmas
Performer
Ev'rybody's Waiting For The Man With The Bag
Clare Teal's Big Band conducted by Guy Barker, Gary Williams & Andrew Playfoot
Ev'rybody's Waiting For The Man With The Bag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ev'rybody's Waiting For The Man With The Bag
Performer
Jingle Bells
Clare Teal's Big Band conducted by Guy Barker & Andrew Playfoot
Jingle Bells
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jingle Bells
Performer
Livin' in the Sunlight, Lovin' in the Moonlight
Paul Whiteman
Livin' in the Sunlight, Lovin' in the Moonlight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Livin' in the Sunlight, Lovin' in the Moonlight
Last played on
High Noon
Dimitri Tiomkin
High Noon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High Noon
Last played on
Back to artist