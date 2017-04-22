Ronnie BurnsBorn 8 September 1946
Ronnie Burns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1946-09-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/34330682-8a92-43c3-a38d-ead6c690ff02
Ronnie Burns Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronald Leslie Burns (born 8 September 1946) is an Australian rock singer-songwriter and musician. He fronted the Melbourne band "The Flies" in the early 1960s, followed by a solo career into the 1970s and was a member of Burns Cotton & Morris in the 1990s. He retired from performing in 2000. His solo hit single, "Smiley" peaked at number two on the Go-Set National Top 40 in 1970. On 10 June 2013 Burns was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia with the citation "For significant service to the community, particularly to children recovering from illness and trauma, and to the entertainment industry".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ronnie Burns Tracks
Sort by
Exit Stage Right
Ronnie Burns
Exit Stage Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Exit Stage Right
Last played on
Ronnie Burns Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist