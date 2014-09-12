Ryan's FancyFormed 1971. Disbanded 1983
1971
Ryan’s Fancy was an Irish folk music group active from 1969–1983, all three of whose members were Irish immigrants to Canada.
Candlelight and Wine
The Dark Island
