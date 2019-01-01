Kerry KatonaBorn 6 September 1980
Kerry Katona
1980-09-06
Kerry Katona Biography (Wikipedia)
Kerry Jayne Elizabeth Kay (née Katona; formerly McFadden and Croft; born 6 September 1980) is an English singer and media personality. She was a member of girl group Atomic Kitten from 1998 until her first departure in 2001 and again from 2012 until her second departure in 2017. Her television work is predominantly in light entertainment and reality shows.
Katona was the winner of the third series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2004, making her the first queen of the jungle, and runner-up of Celebrity Big Brother 8 in 2011. On 21 November 2012, Katona confirmed she had rejoined Atomic Kitten, replacing Jenny Frost.
