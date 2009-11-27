FalconerFormed 2000
Falconer
2000
Falconer Biography (Wikipedia)
Falconer is a Swedish folk/power metal band from Mjölby, formed in 1999 by the former guitarist of Mithotyn, Stefan Weinerhall. Falconer carry on many of the traditions set by Weinerhall's previous band and play a style of power metal that utilizes folk instrumentation and melody to create a more medieval sound.
Falconer Tracks
The Clarion Call
