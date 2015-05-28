Ross Hughes
Ross Hughes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3425227f-afcb-46db-b995-8c71dd9e20a0
Ross Hughes Tracks
Sort by
Oraison, from Fete des belles eaux (orginally for six ondes martenots)
Olivier Messiaen
Oraison, from Fete des belles eaux (orginally for six ondes martenots)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqklf.jpglink
Oraison, from Fete des belles eaux (orginally for six ondes martenots)
Last played on
Two-part Invention No.14 in B flat major, BWV785
Johann Sebastian Bach
Two-part Invention No.14 in B flat major, BWV785
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Two-part Invention No.14 in B flat major, BWV785
Last played on
Back to artist