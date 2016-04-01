MammothAOR, Hard Rock, UK. Formed December 1986. Disbanded 1989
Mammoth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1986-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/34240191-9c0d-45ac-a1ff-a2b688f402e0
Mammoth Tracks
Sort by
Dark Star
Mammoth
Dark Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dark Star
Last played on
All the Days
Mammoth
All the Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All the Days
Last played on
Mammoth Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist