Nicholas Barry Chinn (born 16 May 1945, London, England) is an English songwriter and record producer. Together with Mike Chapman he had a long string of hit singles in the UK and US in the 1970s and early 1980s, including several international number-one records. The duo wrote hits for Suzi Quatro, Mud, The Sweet, New World, Arrows, Racey, Smokie, Tina Turner, Huey Lewis and the News and Toni Basil.