Nicky ChinnBorn 16 May 1945
Nicky Chinn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-05-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3422ac1a-8dbb-4f23-a337-0bd0a0150022
Nicky Chinn Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas Barry Chinn (born 16 May 1945, London, England) is an English songwriter and record producer. Together with Mike Chapman he had a long string of hit singles in the UK and US in the 1970s and early 1980s, including several international number-one records. The duo wrote hits for Suzi Quatro, Mud, The Sweet, New World, Arrows, Racey, Smokie, Tina Turner, Huey Lewis and the News and Toni Basil.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nicky Chinn Tracks
Sort by
Medley: Glamour and Gold
Nicky Chinn
Medley: Glamour and Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Medley: Glamour and Gold
Last played on
Back to artist