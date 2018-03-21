Crispy AmbulanceFormed 1977
Crispy Ambulance
1977
Crispy Ambulance Biography (Wikipedia)
Crispy Ambulance are an English post-punk band, formed in Manchester in late 1977 by Keith Darbyshire (bass), Robert Davenport (guitar), Alan Hempsall (vocals), and Gary Madeley (drums). They had been inspired by the Sex Pistols' second gig in the Lesser Free Trade Hall and the bands Magazine and Hawkwind.
Crispy Ambulance Tracks
Bardo Plane
Crispy Ambulance
Bardo Plane
Bardo Plane
Last played on
Come On (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jan 1981)
Crispy Ambulance
Come On (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jan 1981)
Come On (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jan 1981)
Last played on
Egypt (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jan 1981)
Crispy Ambulance
Egypt (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jan 1981)
Egypt (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jan 1981)
Last played on
Deaf
Crispy Ambulance
Deaf
Deaf
Last played on
October 31st (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jan 1981)
Crispy Ambulance
October 31st (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jan 1981)
October 31st (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jan 1981)
Last played on
Drug User, Drug Pusher (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jan 1981)
Crispy Ambulance
Drug User, Drug Pusher (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jan 1981)
Four Line Whip
Crispy Ambulance
Four Line Whip
Four Line Whip
Last played on
Choral
Crispy Ambulance
Choral
Choral
Last played on
Are You Ready
Crispy Ambulance
Are You Ready
Are You Ready
Last played on
Crispy Ambulance Links
