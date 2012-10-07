MaroonsUS rap duo, aka Lateef & The Chief
Maroons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/341fb677-7a67-4020-bd70-ce1a0704f7f2
Maroons Biography (Wikipedia)
Lateef and the Chief (sometimes stylized as Lateef & the Chief) is an American hip hop group from California. Originally known as Maroons, it consists of rapper Lateef the Truthspeaker (of Latyrx) and producer Chief Xcel (of Blackalicious). In 2004, the duo released their debut album, Maroons: Ambush.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maroons Tracks
Sort by
Takling Blues
Maroons
Takling Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Takling Blues
Last played on
Maroons Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist