Jimmy KennedyBorn 20 July 1902. Died 6 April 1984
James Kennedy OBE (20 July 1902 – 6 April 1984) was a Northern Irish songwriter, predominantly a lyricist, putting words to existing music such as "Teddy Bears' Picnic" and "My Prayer", or co-writing with the composers Michael Carr, Wilhelm Grosz (a.k.a. Hugh Williams) and Nat Simon, among others. In a career spanning more than fifty years, he wrote some 2000 songs, of which over 200 became worldwide hits and about 50 are all-time popular music classics. Until the duo of Lennon and McCartney, Kennedy had more hits in the United States than any other Irish or British songwriter.[citation needed]
The Teddy Bears' Picnic
Teddy Bears' Picnic
