Usher Raymond IV (born October 14, 1978) is an American singer, songwriter and dancer. He was born in Dallas, Texas, but raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee until moving to Atlanta, Georgia. At the age of 12, his mother put him in local singing competitions, before catching the attention of a music A&R from LaFace Records. He released his self-titled debut album, Usher in 1994 but rose to fame in the late 1990s with the release of his second album My Way (1997). It spawned his first U.S. Billboard Hot 100 number-one single, "Nice & Slow", amongst top-two singles "You Make Me Wanna..." and "My Way". 8701 (2001) produced the number-one singles "U Remind Me" and "U Got It Bad", and top-three single "U Don't Have to Call". It sold eight million copies worldwide and won his first two Grammy Awards as Best Male R&B Vocal Performance in 2002 and 2003.

Confessions (2004) established him as one of the best-selling musical artists of the 2000s decade, selling 20 million copies worldwide. Bolstered by its four consecutive Billboard Hot 100 number one singles—"Yeah!", "Burn", "Confessions Part II" and "My Boo"—it has been certified Diamond by the RIAA. Here I Stand (2008) and Raymond v. Raymond (2010) debuted atop of the Billboard 200 and produced the number-one singles "Love in This Club" and "OMG". The EP, Versus, produced the top-five single "DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love" before top-fifteen single "More". Looking 4 Myself (2012), also debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart with top-ten single "Scream". Raymond v. Raymond and Looking 4 Myself received Grammy Awards for R&B singles "There Goes My Baby" and "Climax". "I Don't Mind" also reached the top-fifteen in 2014, while Hard II Love (2016) peaked at five on the Billboard 200 chart.