UsherR&B singer-songwriter Usher Raymond Ⅳ. Born 14 October 1978
Usher Raymond IV (born October 14, 1978) is an American singer, songwriter and dancer. He was born in Dallas, Texas, but raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee until moving to Atlanta, Georgia. At the age of 12, his mother put him in local singing competitions, before catching the attention of a music A&R from LaFace Records. He released his self-titled debut album, Usher in 1994 but rose to fame in the late 1990s with the release of his second album My Way (1997). It spawned his first U.S. Billboard Hot 100 number-one single, "Nice & Slow", amongst top-two singles "You Make Me Wanna..." and "My Way". 8701 (2001) produced the number-one singles "U Remind Me" and "U Got It Bad", and top-three single "U Don't Have to Call". It sold eight million copies worldwide and won his first two Grammy Awards as Best Male R&B Vocal Performance in 2002 and 2003.
Confessions (2004) established him as one of the best-selling musical artists of the 2000s decade, selling 20 million copies worldwide. Bolstered by its four consecutive Billboard Hot 100 number one singles—"Yeah!", "Burn", "Confessions Part II" and "My Boo"—it has been certified Diamond by the RIAA. Here I Stand (2008) and Raymond v. Raymond (2010) debuted atop of the Billboard 200 and produced the number-one singles "Love in This Club" and "OMG". The EP, Versus, produced the top-five single "DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love" before top-fifteen single "More". Looking 4 Myself (2012), also debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart with top-ten single "Scream". Raymond v. Raymond and Looking 4 Myself received Grammy Awards for R&B singles "There Goes My Baby" and "Climax". "I Don't Mind" also reached the top-fifteen in 2014, while Hard II Love (2016) peaked at five on the Billboard 200 chart.
- Usher talks new music, the RnB new school and plays Would You Rather with Twin B & Yasminhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02gd95z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02gd95z.jpg2015-01-07T09:00:00.000ZThe charismatic RnB star fills Twin & Yasmin in on his new album and live tour, inspiring the next generation, makes some crucial decisions in Would You Rather and more.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02gd9bp
Usher talks new music, the RnB new school and plays Would You Rather with Twin B & Yasmin
U Remind Me
Lovers and Friends (feat. Usher & Ludacris)
My Way
You Make Me Wanna...
Yeah! (feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris)
U-Turn
No Limit (feat. Young Thug)
I Need A Girl (Part 1) (feat. Usher & Loon)
Confessions Part II
Nice & Slow
Crash ( Radio 1 Live Lounge, 2nd Sept 2016)
The Christmas Song
U Got It Bad
My Boo
Love In The Club (feat. Young Jeezy)
Caught Up
Back To Sleep Remix (feat. Usher & ZAYN)
The Matrimony (feat. Usher)
U Don't Have To Call
OMG (feat. will.i.am)
New Flame (feat. Usher & Rick Ross)
Scream
U Don't Have To Call (Remix) (feat. Ludacris)
Pop Ya Collar
Climax
