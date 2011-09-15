Ghalia Benali (born December 21, 1968) is a Tunisian singer, songwriter, writer and graphic designer. Her music has been noted for its attribution to multiple genres and defining contemporary Arabic music . Benali's southern Tunisian upbringing and fascination with Middle Eastern and Arab legendary artists is palpable in her music style. Her voice has been dubbed as multicultural and polymorphic.

Born in Brussels, Belgium, and raised in Zarzis, Tunisia, Benali embarked on her music career in the early 90s, during the rise of world music phenomena that exposed her to different cultures and philosophies. After finishing her science and mathematics studies at the age of 19, Benali returned to Brussels to study graphic design at the Institut Saint-Luc of Graphic Arts. Soon she became a widely recognized songstress in Europe, and in 2012 she made her first debut on an Arab stage.

Some of the most prominent projects Benali has worked on are Kafichanta, Wild Harissa, Romeo and Leila, Al Palna and The Indian Hadra, Ghalia Benali sings Oum Kalthoum, Allegory of Desire and MwSOUL. In addition she made acting debuts and collaborated with international bands such as Spy from Cairo, Mad Professor, and The Metropole Orchestra.