Mathew James "Matt" Willis (born 8 May 1983), also previously known as Mattie Jay, is an English singer-songwriter, television presenter and actor, best known as the bassist and one of the vocalists of the pop punk band, Busted. Willis released his debut solo album Don't Let It Go to Waste on 20 November 2006, which included three top 20 singles.[citation needed]

In December 2006, Willis won the sixth series of the ITV reality series I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, and later went on to co-present the ITV2 spin-off show with his wife Emma in 2007 and 2008. In 2014, Willis played the role of Garth Stubbs in the revived ITV sitcom Birds of a Feather and Luke Riley in the BBC One soap opera EastEnders.[citation needed]