Bobby LewisR&B Singer. Born 9 February 1925
Bobby Lewis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqxf2.jpg
1925-02-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/34092bf3-c768-4781-9933-97b210e35441
Bobby Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Lewis (born February 9, 1925) is an American rock and roll and rhythm and blues singer, best known for his 1961 hit single "Tossin' and Turnin'".
Bobby Lewis Tracks
