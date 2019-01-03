Living in a BoxFormed 20 December 1985. Disbanded 6 June 1991
Living in a Box
1985-12-20
Living in a Box are a British band founded in 1985. They are best known for their eponymous debut single, produced by Richard James Burgess. The group currently consists of founding members Anthony "Tich" Critchlow (drums) and Marcus Vere (synthesisers) along with vocalist Kenny Thomas.
Living in a Box Tracks
Living In A Box
Room In Your Heart
Blow The House Down
