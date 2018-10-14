BajkaPoet, singer, producer and songwriter. Born 25 December 1978
Bajka
1978-12-25
Bajka Biography
Bajka Pluwatsch (born 25 December 1978), also known by her mononym and stage name Bajka (pronounced "Bai-Kah"), is a German artist born in India and raised in Portugal and South Africa. She is a poet, singer, producer, and songwriter.
Bajka Tracks
Nightlite (feat. Bajka) - Bonobo
Bonobo
Nightlite (feat. Bajka)
Nightlite (feat. Bajka)
Days To Come
Bonobo, Bajka
Days To Come
Days To Come
El Cielo (feat. Bajka)
Radio Citizen
El Cielo (feat. Bajka)
El Cielo (feat. Bajka)
Between the Lines (feat. Bajka) - Bonobo
Bonobo
Between the Lines (feat. Bajka)
Between the Lines (feat. Bajka)
Days To Come
Bonobo
Days To Come
Days To Come
The Hop (feat. Bajka)
Radio Citizen
The Hop (feat. Bajka)
The Hop (feat. Bajka)
Days To Come (feat. Bajka) - Bonobo
Bonobo
Days To Come (feat. Bajka)
Days To Come (feat. Bajka)
The Hunting (Club De Belugas Remix) - Bajka
Bajka
The Hunting (Club De Belugas Remix)
The Hunting
Bajka
The Hunting
The Hunting
