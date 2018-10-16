Immature (also known as IMx) is an American R&B boy band, managed by record producer Chris Stokes. Its members include Marques "Batman" Houston (born August 4, 1981), Jerome "Romeo" Jones (born October 25, 1981), and Kelton "LDB" Kessee (born January 2, 1981), all natives of Los Angeles, California, where the group was formed. The group released four albums under the Immature moniker including On Our Worst Behavior in 1992 which included former member Don "Half Pint" Santos, later replaced by Kessee, Playtyme Is Over in 1994, then We Got It in 1995 and finally in 1997 released the album, The Journey.

In 1999, the group changed its name to IMx, marking ten years of being a group and released two studio albums Introducing IMx and IMx, and then released a Greatest Hits album in 2001. The group also branched out into film (such as House Party 3 & House Party 4: Down to the Last Minute) and television (such as A Different World, Sister, Sister, Family Matters and All That) before disbanding in 2002. In 2010, Houston announced on 106 & Park that the group were planning to record another group album together for 2011. A new album is currently in the works titled "Forever Immature". It was scheduled to be released in Summer 2013, along with a tour, however, a release has yet to be given for the project. On November 6, 2013, Immature performed their first show since reuniting at Club Nokia in Los Angeles, CA with Next and Dru Hill.