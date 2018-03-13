Robert WellsSwedish pianist, composer, arranger, known for Rhapsody in Rock. Born 7 April 1962
Robert Wells
1962-04-07
Robert Wells Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Henry Arthur Wells (born 7 April 1962 in Stockholm, Sweden) is a Swedish pianist, composer and singer, best known for the musical Rhapsody in Rock [sv], which contains elements of rock, classical and boogie-woogie.
Robert Wells Performances & Interviews
Robert Wells Tracks
It's All About The Boogie
Robert Wells
It's All About The Boogie
It's All About The Boogie
Last played on
Six Days On The Road (Live BBC Cornwall Session 12 Mar 2018)
Robert Wells
Six Days On The Road (Live BBC Cornwall Session 12 Mar 2018)
Six Days On The Road (Live BBC Cornwall Session 12 Mar 2018)
I Can't Make You Love Me
Robert Wells
I Can't Make You Love Me
I Can't Make You Love Me
Cadillac Girl
Robert Wells
Cadillac Girl
Cadillac Girl
Fantasie Impromptu
BBC Concert Orchestra c/b Mike Dixon, Lasse Risberg, Robert Wells & Ronnie Johansson
Fantasie Impromptu
Fantasie Impromptu
Last played on
Honeysuckle rose
Lasse Risberg, Robert Wells & Ronnie Johansson
Honeysuckle rose
Honeysuckle rose
Last played on
Christmas Song
Bing Crosby
Christmas Song
Christmas Song
Last played on
The Christmas Song
Mel Tormé
The Christmas Song
The Christmas Song
Last played on
Chariots Of Fire
Robert Wells
Chariots Of Fire
Chariots Of Fire
Nut Rocker (Live in the studio)
Robert Wells
Nut Rocker (Live in the studio)
China Moon
Robert Wells
China Moon
China Moon
