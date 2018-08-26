The WondersFictional band from the 1996 movie, "That Thing You Do!"
The Wonders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3403f3e3-c18b-4119-8c32-899ec6d70788
The Wonders Tracks
Sort by
That Thing You Do!
The Wonders
That Thing You Do!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That Thing You Do!
Last played on
I Need You [That Thing You Do]
The Wonders
I Need You [That Thing You Do]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring The Wonders
The Wonders Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist