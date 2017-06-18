Stuart Kale
Stuart Kale Tracks
Old Joe has gone fishing (Peter Grimes Act I)
Benjamin Britten
Choir
Orpheus in the Underworld (Act 1: excerpt)
Jacques Offenbach
Choir
Orchestra
Die Liebe der Danae Act 3
Richard Strauss
Choir
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 55: Britten – Peter Grimes
2012-08-24T03:05:59
Proms 2012: Prom 55: Britten – Peter Grimes
Proms 2003: Prom 63
2003-09-06T03:05:59
Proms 2003: Prom 63
Proms 1997: Prom 08
1997-07-24T03:05:59
Proms 1997: Prom 08
Proms 1984: Prom 59 - Last Night of the Proms 1984
1984-09-15T03:05:59
Proms 1984: Prom 59 - Last Night of the Proms 1984
Proms 1979: Prom 29
1979-08-21T03:05:59
Proms 1979: Prom 29
