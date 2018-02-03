SquareWavesFormed 18 November 2014
SquareWaves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2014-11-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/33ff2da0-800a-4c55-824e-9a8741476b1c
SquareWaves Tracks
Sort by
May Contain Beards
SquareWaves
May Contain Beards
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Live Session
SquareWaves
Live Session
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Live Session
Last played on
Blue
SquareWaves
Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue
Last played on
The Nth Degree
SquareWaves
The Nth Degree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist