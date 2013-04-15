Altar of Plagues was an Irish black metal band. After gaining attention in the metal community with a series of demos and EPs, the band released their first studio album, White Tomb, in April 2009 on Profound Lore Records. Following a year of gigging and some changes to the lineup, the group announced their signing with Candlelight Records in January 2010. They embarked on a four-week US Tour with blackened doom outfit Velnias ending in Chicago on 8 August 2010.

They played the third annual Hopscotch Music Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA which took place 6–8 September 2012.

On 15 June 2013, the band announced via Facebook that they were splitting up and that their final live performance would be at the Unsound Festival in Poland in October. However, in January 2015, after having teased it for weeks, Altar of Plagues announced a few shows to take place in early 2015. Subsequently, in late 2014, the band announced it would embark on one last tour across mainland Europe with fellow Irish band Malthusian (with whom Altar of Plagues' drummer Johnny King also plays).