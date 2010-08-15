Abbe LaneBorn 14 December 1932
Abbe Lane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1932-12-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/33fc9c8f-091a-4b26-9aed-6f7a3283ed36
Abbe Lane Biography (Wikipedia)
Abbe Lane (born Abigail Francine Lassman; December 14, 1932) is an American singer and actress.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Abbe Lane Tracks
Sort by
I'm In Love With the Honorable Mr So and So
Abbe Lane
I'm In Love With the Honorable Mr So and So
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Abbe Lane Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist