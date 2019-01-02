Jon SpencerBorn 1965
Jon Spencer Biography (Wikipedia)
Jon Spencer (born 1965) is an American singer, composer and guitarist. He has been involved in multiple musical acts, such as Pussy Galore, Boss Hog, Heavy Trash and The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion.
Time 2 Be Bad
Time 2 Be Bad
Beetle Boots
Beetle Boots
Beetle Boots (6 Music Session, 31 Oct 2018)
Beetle Boots (6 Music Session, 31 Oct 2018)
Do The Trash Can (6 Music Session, 31 Oct 2018)
I Got the Hits (6 Music Session, 31 Oct 2018)
Hornet
Hornet
Do The Trash Can
Do The Trash Can
New Breed (6 Music Session, 31st Oct 2018)
New Breed (6 Music Session, 31st Oct 2018)
Touch Tiles In Plastic Land (6 Music Session, 31st Oct 2018)
Wildeness & Cape (6 Music Session, 31st Oct 2018)
Ghosts
Ghosts
Tough Times In Plastic Land
Tough Times In Plastic Land
I Got The Hits
I Got The Hits
Wilderness
Wilderness
Bell Bottom - John Peel Session 9th September 1993
Blues Explosion - John Peel Session 9th September 1993
Zingar
Zingar
I Wanna Make It All Right
Bellbottoms
Bellbottoms
