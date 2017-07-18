Jonathan Kelly (born Jonathan Ledingham, 8 July 1947, Drogheda, County Louth) is an Irish folk rock singer-songwriter, who has enjoyed a varied career in music, playing with many musicians and groups, including Eric Clapton and Tim Staffell. He formed Jonathan Kelly's Outside in 1973.

He played bass for Humpy Bong which featured former Bee Gees drummer Colin Petersen. The band did not progress but released one single, "Don't You Be Too Long". Kelly would then retain Petersen as his manager and release two albums through RCA, Twice Around the Houses and Wait til They Change the Backdrop.

Outside was made up of Kelly, Snowy White and Chas Jankel on guitars, Dave Sheen on drums and Trevor Williams (ex-Audience) on bass guitar. White went on to play with Pink Floyd and Thin Lizzy before a successful solo career, and Jankel later played with Ian Dury and the Blockheads. One album was recorded, ...Waiting On You, in 1974, with an accompanying single "...Waiting On You"/"Outside", before the band members went their separate ways.