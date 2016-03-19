The Fades
The Fades Biography (Wikipedia)
The Fades are a British indie rock band from London comprising Dave Lightfoot on guitar and vocals, James Lightfoot on bass, Jonathan "Jonny" Barnard on guitar and Alastair "Flash" Thorpe on drums.
The Fades Tracks
FADES
Performer
Last played on
Mind
The Fades
Mind
Mind
Last played on
The Fades
Heard It On The Radio
The Fades
Heard It On The Radio
Heard It On The Radio
Last played on
Eight Times A Day
The Fades
Eight Times A Day
Eight Times A Day
Last played on
Hurdy Gurdy Guy
The Fades
Hurdy Gurdy Guy
Hurdy Gurdy Guy
Last played on
The Fades Links
