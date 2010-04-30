The Deadly SnakesCanadian indie rock band. Formed 1996. Disbanded 2006
The Deadly Snakes
1996
The Deadly Snakes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Deadly Snakes were a Canadian indie rock band influenced by garage rock, folk rock, and early R&B.
The Deadly Snakes Tracks
Gore Veil
The Deadly Snakes
Gore Veil
Gore Veil
