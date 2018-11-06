Lloyd CharmersBorn 1938. Died 27 December 2012
Lloyd Charmers (born Lloyd Tyrell, 1938 – 27 December 2012, also known as Lloyd Chalmers, Lloyd Terell, or Lloyd Terrell) was a ska and reggae singer, keyboard player and record producer.
