Robert Cannavale (born May 3, 1970) is an American actor known for various film, television, and stage roles, including starring roles in Third Watch, Boardwalk Empire, Vinyl, Will & Grace, and Mr. Robot.

Cannavale had a recurring role on the NBC comedy series Will & Grace as Will Truman's long-term boyfriend Officer Vincent "Vince" D'Angelo, for which he won the 2005 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series; and portrayed Gyp Rosetti during the third season of the HBO drama series Boardwalk Empire, for which he won the 2013 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. In 2016, he starred in the HBO drama series Vinyl, produced by Martin Scorsese and Mick Jagger. In 2017, he joined the cast of the USA Network drama series Mr. Robot during its third season.

For his roles in Mauritius and The Motherfucker with the Hat, Cannavale was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play and the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play, respectively. He has appeared in The Station Agent (2003), Shall We Dance? (2004), Snakes on a Plane (2006), The Other Guys (2010), Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine (2013), Chef (2014), the remake of Annie (2014), Paul Feig's Spy (2015), Ant-Man (2015), Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), and I, Tonya (2017).