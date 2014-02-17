Eileen RoseBorn 31 January 1965
Eileen Rose
1965-01-31
Eileen Rose (born January 31, 1965) is an American singer-songwriter who is known for her eclectic Americana music. She has released five solo studio albums and toured Europe and the US extensively with her band The Holy Wreck. She is also a member of the band The Silver Threads.
Wake Up Silly Girl
Space You Needed
