Jimmie AllenBorn 18 June 1986
Jimmie Allen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1986-06-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/33f3276d-4d1a-46b1-9949-bbacfee41651
Jimmie Allen Biography (Wikipedia)
Jimmie Allen (born June 18, 1986) is an American country music singer and songwriter. He is signed to Broken Bow Records imprint Stoney Creek, for which he has released the single "Best Shot" and the album Mercury Lane.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jimmie Allen Tracks
Sort by
Best Shot
Jimmie Allen
Best Shot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Best Shot
Last played on
American Heartbreaker
Jimmie Allen
American Heartbreaker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
American Heartbreaker
Last played on
Warrior
Jimmie Allen
Warrior
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Warrior
Last played on
All Tractors Ain't Green
Jimmie Allen
All Tractors Ain't Green
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Tractors Ain't Green
Last played on
Back to artist