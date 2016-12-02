Tommy ReillyClassical harmonica player. Born 21 August 1919. Died 25 September 2000
Tommy Reilly
1919-08-21
Tommy Reilly Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Rundle Reilly MBE (August 21, 1919 – September 25, 2000) was a Canadian-born harmonica player, predominantly based in England. He began studying violin at eight and began playing harmonica at aged eleven as a member of his father's band. In the 1940s, he began parallel careers as a concert soloist and recitalist playing the harmonica.
Tommy Reilly Tracks
Little Suite - IV Badinerie
James Moody
Little Suite - IV Badinerie
Little Suite - IV Badinerie
Bulgarian Wedding Dance
James Moody, Tommy Reilly & Academy of St Martin in the Fields Chamber Orchestra
Bulgarian Wedding Dance
Bulgarian Wedding Dance
